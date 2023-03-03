Eau Claire businesses recognized with Downtown Awards

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire community members gathered together Thursday night for the annual Downtown Eau Claire Awards.

The event was held at the Brewing Projekt, with food provided by Cranky Buzzard and 3rd & Vine, along with music from The Confluence Trio.

There were a number of awards handed out, including Best Business, Best New Business, and Volunteer of the Year.

Dustin Olson with Downtown Eau Claire, Inc. says the event is a great way to recognize local businesses.

“It’s one time of year where we can thank the businesses, and volunteers, and the business owners, and the people who have put so much work into making downtown what it is,” Olson said. “It’s also time for us to reflect and celebrate the things that have happened in the past year, and really just get together with our friends and have a good time.”

According to Olson, the downtown area is comprised of North and South Barstow, West Grand, and the Water Street districts.

