Eau Claire businesses recognized with Downtown Awards

By Alex Loroff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire community members gathered together Thursday night for the annual Downtown Eau Claire Awards.

The event was held at the Brewing Projekt, with food provided by Cranky Buzzard and 3rd & Vine, along with music from The Confluence Trio.

There were a number of awards handed out, including Best Business, Best New Business, and Volunteer of the Year.

Dustin Olson with Downtown Eau Claire, Inc. says the event is a great way to recognize local businesses.

“It’s one time of year where we can thank the businesses, and volunteers, and the business owners, and the people who have put so much work into making downtown what it is,” Olson said. “It’s also time for us to reflect and celebrate the things that have happened in the past year, and really just get together with our friends and have a good time.”

According to Olson, the downtown area is comprised of North and South Barstow, West Grand, and the Water Street districts.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Active situation in Eau Claire County
One person hurt, one in custody after shooting in Eau Claire Co.
49-year-old Lori Burich of Chippewa Falls has been ordered to repay $87,000.
Subway manager pleads guilty to theft
The property listing on the website shows Connell’s Supper Club-Chippewa Falls listed at...
Connell’s Supper Club in Chippewa Falls and Fall Creek listed for sale
According to a media release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on Feb 27, 2023 at 5:06...
Authorities identify person dead after single-vehicle rollover crash in Polk County
An exterior shot of on the Marshfield Clinic campus in Marshfield. (WSAW Photo 2/27/20)
Marshfield Clinic Health System to lay off 346 workers, eliminate over 500 positions across network

Latest News

SportScene 13 Thursday PART 2
SportScene 13 Thursday PART 1
SportScene 13 Thursday PART 1
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
Eau Claire Businesses Recognized with Downtown Awards
Eau Claire Businesses Recognized with Downtown Awards