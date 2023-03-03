Friday is National Day of Unplugging

Gundersen Health System
Gundersen Health System(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023
WISCONSIN (WEAU) - Friday is National Day of Unplugging.

The day serves as a reminder for us to put down our phones and other devices and start reconnecting with our family, friends, and the world around us.

Research shows the average family is connected to five devices. Experts say disconnecting for a few minutes, hours, or longer can help us improve our social connections. It also helps us check in on our mental, physical, and emotional well-being.

Danielle Wnek, Wellness Education Specialist with Gundersen Health System, says you don’t need to disconnect for a drastic amount of time to feel some of the benefits.

“So whether that’s an hour of unplugging each day or maybe it’s a couple of days a week where you focus on that. But it’s kind of up to you and the benefits happen no matter what or how long you unplug for,” Wnek said.

Wnek says parents should be mindful of how much time their kids are spending on devices.

She recommends involving them in the unplug to remind them of the importance of real-world social connections.

