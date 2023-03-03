Layoffs reported at the Hutchinson Technology Plant in Eau Claire

HUTCHINSON TECHNOLOGY(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - WEAU has learned that there were a number of layoffs at the Hutchinson Technology Plant in Eau Claire this week.

Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce President Dave Minor says more information is expected next week from the State Department of Workforce Development.

He says he is unsure as to why the factory is laying off its employees.

“Right now, what we have heard is that they’re going to lay off approximately 70% of their workforce here in Eau Claire. Certainly a significant number. We’re getting a lot of our information right now, secondhand. We’re still waiting to get the release from the company and be listed on D.W.D’S website. My understanding is a lot of that will come out on Monday,” Dave Minor, Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce President, said.

Attempts to contact the company were unsuccessful.

Minor says the Chamber and other organizations will help the employees affected find other employment.

