Officer adopts dog after responding to call in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A La Crosse Police Department community service officer has adopted a dog after he responded to an animal related call in the City of La Crosse.

A social post via the City of La Crosse Police Department Facebook Page states, “La Crosse Police Department’s Community Service Officer Aidan Hutfless, responded to an animal related call in the City of La Crosse. A person had discarded a dog and a witness called the police department to see if they could assist in helping the dog. CSO Hutfless responded, collected the dog and dropped him off at the Coulee Region Humane Society. In partnership with the Humane Society, CSO’s assist in transporting domesticated animals to their location. CSO Hutfless quickly built a bond with the dog and asked if he could adopt him. On Friday, February 24th Maverick, found his new home with CSO Hutfless and his family!”

The social post via the City of La Crosse Police Department Facebook Page reminds people that if you’re looking to adopt a pet, you can visit the Coulee Region Humane Society’s website HERE.

