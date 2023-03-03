Officer adopts dog after responding to call in La Crosse

La Crosse Police Department community service officer adopts dog
La Crosse Police Department community service officer adopts dog(COURTESY: LA CROSSE POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A La Crosse Police Department community service officer has adopted a dog after he responded to an animal related call in the City of La Crosse.

A social post via the City of La Crosse Police Department Facebook Page states, “La Crosse Police Department’s Community Service Officer Aidan Hutfless, responded to an animal related call in the City of La Crosse. A person had discarded a dog and a witness called the police department to see if they could assist in helping the dog. CSO Hutfless responded, collected the dog and dropped him off at the Coulee Region Humane Society. In partnership with the Humane Society, CSO’s assist in transporting domesticated animals to their location. CSO Hutfless quickly built a bond with the dog and asked if he could adopt him. On Friday, February 24th Maverick, found his new home with CSO Hutfless and his family!”

The social post via the City of La Crosse Police Department Facebook Page reminds people that if you’re looking to adopt a pet, you can visit the Coulee Region Humane Society’s website HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Active situation in Eau Claire County
One person hurt, one in custody after shooting in Eau Claire Co.
FAKE BILLS CIRCULATING CHIPPEWA COUNTY
Chippewa County Sheriff: Fake $100 bills circulating Chippewa County
Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty of the murder of his wife and son. The judge orders...
Jury finds Alex Murdaugh guilty on all counts in double murder trial
The property listing on the website shows Connell’s Supper Club-Chippewa Falls listed at...
Connell’s Supper Club in Chippewa Falls and Fall Creek listed for sale
Kevin Peterson
Missing snowmobiler found dead after snowmobile falls through open water near Tomahawk

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (3/3/23)
HUTCHINSON TECHNOLOGY
Layoffs reported at the Hutchinson Technology Plant in Eau Claire
Gundersen Health System
Friday is National Day of Unplugging
(FILE) Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Wis. (House Television via AP)
Wisconsin congressman plans to break 2014 term limit pledge