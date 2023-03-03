RCU Foundation gifts $25,000 to the Tri-County Memorial Foundation

WHITEHALL, Wis. (WEAU) - The RCU Foundation gifted $25,000 to the Tri-County Memorial Foundation.

The gift is in support of the construction of the new Gunderson Tri-County Hospital and Clinics in Whitehall, according to a media release from Royal Credit Union.

According to the media release from Royal Credit Union, the current hospital facility in Whitehall is over 60 years old and it is anticipated the new Tri-County Hospital and Clinics will provide better access, improve patient experience, and support modern healthcare delivery.

“Gundersen Tri-County Hospital and Clinics seek collaborative opportunities such as this to enhance and maintain patient-care services, while actively supporting the well-being of the communities they serve,” Kurt Johnson, Tri-County Foundation Board Chair, said. “We appreciate that the Royal Credit Union Foundation joins our investment in rural healthcare with a gift to support our project which helps fulfill our mission, purpose, and values.”

“Health care is a vital need in our communities, especially now, and the Foundation is proud to support the Gundersen Tri-County Hospital and Clinics,” John Sackett, President, Royal Credit Union Foundation, said. “The hospital and clinics will bring benefits to patients, staff, and visitors for many years to come. The Royal Credit Union Foundation Patient Waiting Entrance and Lobby will provide a welcoming first impression to all who visit this facility.”

The media release from Royal Credit Union states, “Construction of the new hospital and clinics is under way and the new facility is scheduled to be open by the end of 2023.”

