Schabusiness judge won’t recuse himself from case

Brown County Judge Thomas Walsh (file image)
Brown County Judge Thomas Walsh (file image)(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The judge hearing Taylor Schabusiness’s homicide case in Brown County rejected a defense motion to remove himself from the case.

Schabusiness’s new public defender filed the motion earlier this week. Christopher Froelich argued Judge Thomas Walsh witnessed Schabusiness attack her previous attorney last month.

Froelich said the defense isn’t confident the judge can remain impartial after that and cited Wisconsin statutes that a judge should disqualify themselves if they “cannot, or it appears he or she cannot, act in an impartial manner.”

At Friday’s hearing, Walsh said he can remain impartial. Walsh said he’s been a judge for a number of years and he’s satisfied he’s able to give Schabusiness a fair hearing, a fair competency hearing, and a fair trial.

Schabusiness is accused of killing Shad Thyrion and dismembering his body 13 months ago. She pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect -- an insanity plea -- to charges of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, Mutilating a Corpse, and 3rd Degree Sexual Assault.

The case has seen numerous delays as her attorney raised questions about Schabusiness’s ability to participate in her defense. Last month, after the judge said he would reschedule her trial from March until May, Schabusiness, who was wearing handcuffs and chains, leapt out of her chair and lunged at her attorney. She was pulled back by a sheriff’s deputy and removed from the court. Her attorney withdrew from the case.

Judge Walsh said he doesn’t want to continue delaying this case. He gave Froelich two weeks to meet with the court-appointed forensic psychologist who examined Schabusiness, then come back to court on March 20.

Action 2 News was at this latest hearing and will have more details from court on Action 2 News at Four.

