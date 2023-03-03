SportScene 13 for Thursday, March 2nd

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Thursday night in March means a night full of prep girls basketball postseason action, with plenty of sectional semifinals games.

For division one, Eau Claire Memorial faces Neenah in D.C. Everest.

Moving to division two, Menomonie battles Tomah.

Plus, in division three, a pair of matchups as West Salem wars with Elk Mound, and St. Croix Falls takes on Somerset.

Also, Fall Creek battles Neillsville and Colfax faces off with Phillips in division four.

Finally, two matchups in the division five bracket as McDonell faces Prairie Farm, and Hillsboro goes down to the wire with Blair-Taylor.

