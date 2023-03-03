Tomah man accused of possessing child pornography

John Dockerty
John Dockerty(COURTESY: TOMAH POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOMAH, Wis. (WEAU) - A Tomah, Wis. man is accused of possessing child pornography.

According to a media release from the Tomah Police Department, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 a joint law enforcement operation involving the Tomah Police Department and the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation ended with the arrest of 36-year-old John Dockerty on the suspicion of possession of child pornography.

The media release from the Tomah Police Department says the investigation began with CyberTips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Dockerty is currently on parole for a 2017 conviction in Monroe County for possession of child pornography, according to the media release from the Tomah Police Department. The media release from the Tomah Police Department says Dockerty was released in Sept. 2021 and is a lifetime sex offender registrant.

Dockerty was taken to the Monroe County Jail and booked on the suspicion of possession of child pornography and probation/parole hold, according to the media release from the Tomah Police Department.

The media release from the Tomah Police Department says Tomah Area Ambulance Service and the Monroe County 911 Communications Center assisted.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Active situation in Eau Claire County
One person hurt, one in custody after shooting in Eau Claire Co.
FAKE BILLS CIRCULATING CHIPPEWA COUNTY
Chippewa County Sheriff: Fake $100 bills circulating Chippewa County
Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty of the murder of his wife and son. The judge orders...
Jury finds Alex Murdaugh guilty on all counts in double murder trial
The property listing on the website shows Connell’s Supper Club-Chippewa Falls listed at...
Connell’s Supper Club in Chippewa Falls and Fall Creek listed for sale
Wisconsin State Parks welcome sign
The Wisconsin DNR is hiring

Latest News

Doctor offers prevention tips during Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month
Doctor offers prevention tips during Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month
Brown County Judge Thomas Walsh (file image)
Schabusiness judge won’t recuse himself from case
Dogs Save Lives fundraiser
Dogs Save Lives event raises money to train service dogs for veterans
$10.4 Million in unclaimed property matched to rightful owners