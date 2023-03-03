Tomah man accused of possessing child pornography

TOMAH, Wis. (WEAU) - A Tomah, Wis. man is accused of possessing child pornography.

According to a media release from the Tomah Police Department, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 a joint law enforcement operation involving the Tomah Police Department and the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation ended with the arrest of 36-year-old John Dockerty on the suspicion of possession of child pornography.

The media release from the Tomah Police Department says the investigation began with CyberTips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Dockerty is currently on parole for a 2017 conviction in Monroe County for possession of child pornography, according to the media release from the Tomah Police Department. The media release from the Tomah Police Department says Dockerty was released in Sept. 2021 and is a lifetime sex offender registrant.

Dockerty was taken to the Monroe County Jail and booked on the suspicion of possession of child pornography and probation/parole hold, according to the media release from the Tomah Police Department.

The media release from the Tomah Police Department says Tomah Area Ambulance Service and the Monroe County 911 Communications Center assisted.

