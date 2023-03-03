What to wear at the Eau Claire Polar Plunge

By Ellie Jo Pomerleau
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 8:43 AM CST
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -If you’re a daredevil with a love for Wisconsin winter or if you want to show some support for Special Olympics Wisconsin the Eau Claire Polar Plunge is the place to be.

People will be jumping into Halfmoon Lake through a hole cut in the ice to help fundraise money for Special Olympics Wisconsin on Saturday, March 4. The event will kick off with an opening ceremony 11 a.m. and after that people will take the plunge. Special Events Manager, Ashley Hansen, encouraged people to wear the right gear.

“I always recommend just wearing a swimsuit with shorts and a t-shirt over it,” Hansen said. Some people think to layer up, but the more layers you wear the more you have to take off and actually the colder you are going to be. So, just wear shorts, and a t-shirt, and always make sure to wear tennis shoes. I recommend wearing old tennis shoes.”

Hansen said there will be warming tents set up on the beach so people can change out of their wet clothes after the plunge. You can register early for the plunge at the Lismore Hotel in Eau Claire from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 3., or you can register the day of the event at the Lismore from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

For more details about the Eau Claire Polar Plunge click here. To find out about more Special Olympics Wisconsin volunteer opportunities click here.

