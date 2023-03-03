Wisconsin voters warned about absentee ballot mailing

Wisconsin voters and elections officials are being warned about misleading mailers from a liberal group that have incorrect information on pre-filled absentee ballot applications
"I Voted" sticker
"I Voted" sticker(WVIR)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 8:45 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin voters and elections officials are being warned about misleading mailers from a Washington, D.C.-based group that have incorrect information on pre-filled absentee ballot applications.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission said Thursday that the errors were admitted to by the Center for Voter Information, a group that has worked to register voters and elect Democrats across the country. The elections commission said that the group's commercial printer has admitted to mistakenly listing incorrect names on the absentee voter application form.

The elections commission has received numerous calls from voters, primarily in Dane County, who were confused by the mailing, it said in a communication to election clerks statewide. However, it said the Center for Voter Information was unable to say how widespread its mailing was.

News of the mailing comes about a month before the April 4 spring election. The biggest race on the ballot is for an open seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, with the winner determining whether liberals or conservatives have majority control. There is also a proposed state constitutional amendment that would allow judges to consider more factors when setting bail, and a host of local elections.

March 30 is the deadline to request an absentee ballot.

Most Read

Active situation in Eau Claire County
One person hurt, one in custody after shooting in Eau Claire Co.
The property listing on the website shows Connell’s Supper Club-Chippewa Falls listed at...
Connell’s Supper Club in Chippewa Falls and Fall Creek listed for sale
FAKE BILLS CIRCULATING CHIPPEWA COUNTY
Chippewa County Sheriff: Fake $100 bills circulating Chippewa County
Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty of the murder of his wife and son. The judge orders...
Jury finds Alex Murdaugh guilty on all counts in double murder trial
According to a media release from the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office the death was at an address...
Pepin County Sheriff’s Office investigating the death of a person

Latest News

Trump attorney reappointed to Wisconsin judicial panel
Generic Gavel
Milwaukee officers charged in prisoner’s overdose death
(Source: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)
Wisconsin man charged with attacking mother with hammer
Ex-legislator gets 33 months in employment tax charge case