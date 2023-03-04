Chippewa Falls community holds benefit for mom fighting cancer

Chippewa Falls community supports one of their own after cancer diagnosis.
By Melanie Walleser
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - One bar in the Chippewa Valley hosted a benefit to help one of their own.

Joanne Havens is a bartender at Schuetzy’s Tavern in Chippewa Falls. She was recently diagnosed with stage four lung cancer.

To help cover her medical expenses, coworkers held a fundraiser. Community members could buy food, raffle tickets, and participate in a silent auction.

Haven’s son, Bucky Staves, said he is grateful for all the help.

“The support is just unbelievable. From the community, friends and family, strangers just coming. It’s unreal, the amount of people. We didn’t think that we were going to have as big a turnout and it’s great that we do. The more support we get, the easier it’s going to make it for mom,” Staves said.

Havens has already started chemotherapy treatments at Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire.

If you would like to make a donation towards Haven’s medical expenses, click here.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

