A cloudier weekend with eyes on our next potential snow-maker

The night is starting off mainly clear, while the next front approaches from the west. This will slide through with little notice, other than shifting our wind flow to the west. Winds will remain light, but low level moisture is expected to lead to some cloud and fog development overnight. Temperatures will drop down through the 20s. We head into this first weekend of March with quiet weather. The next high pressure system will be arriving from the west, while a weak mid-level disturbance slides into Wisconsin. A stray afternoon snow shower or flurry is possible with this feature, otherwise it will stay dry with highs in the mid 30s.

A weak front slides east, as the next high arrives from the west. (weau)

The high will stick around through Saturday night and into Sunday while quickly pushing out by Sunday night. This will be replaced by the next developing storm system. Energy will exit the Rockies, leading to the development of low pressure in the Plains. This system will then move eastward through the day Sunday. Clouds should remain for much of the day, but increasing southeasterly flow will lead to a breezy afternoon. A developing band of precipitation is forecast to slide through Minnesota during the day, reaching Western Wisconsin by the evening hours. There are some timing differences on this, which may impact our high temperatures for the day, but it does look like we should be able to get back up to around 40. This would be mild enough to at least bring a brief rain/snow mix at the onset, before temperatures cool and lead to wet snow. Track differences also reduce confidence on which areas will have the best chances to see accumulations, but it does appear the Chippewa Valley and areas to the north would be favored. Heavy, wet snow accumulations may occur Sunday night into early Monday with lows only around freezing. The low will then slide eastward, with lingering rain and wet snow chances into at least part of Monday. Colder air should begin to filter in from the northwest as temperatures remain near steady in the 30s. The remainder of the extended forecast looks quiet with a gradual cooling trend next week.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.