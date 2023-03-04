The next storm system arrives late Sunday with rain and snow chances into the start of this week

This first weekend of March got off to a quiet start as a weak upper-level shortwave brought clouds with filtered sunshine mixing in periodically. Much of Western Wisconsin saw afternoon highs rise slightly above normal in the upper 30s and low 40s. Tonight’s weather will remain dry as an area of high pressure to our southwest lifts into the state overnight. Variable clouds are expected with light to calm winds, and the potential for patchy fog to develop late as low temperatures drop into the teens and 20s. High pressure will drift to the east tomorrow, while our next storm system begins to take shape in the Rockies. The latest forecast guidance has slowed down the timing of this weather-maker, so much of the day now appears to stay dry under a mostly cloudy sky with winds picking up from the east and southeast. Temperatures will be mild once again, with a shot at reaching up to around 40°.

High pressure moves east while our next storm develops in the Rockies (WEAU)

Uncertainty enters the forecast tomorrow night as the most recent model runs continue to show significant differences in the track of low pressure 24 hours out from its arrival. While some models indicate the low building through the Central Plains and into Iowa, others take it across the Dakotas and into the Upper Midwest. The exact track will have major impacts on potential snow accumulations as well as precipitation-type throughout the area. This is something we’ll continue to closely watch tonight and update accordingly. For now, A mix of rain and snow looks to overspread our neck of the woods between 6pm and 9pm tomorrow night. As we get into the onset, temperatures will begin to cool to around freezing, which will likely help transition parts of the area over to all wet snow overnight. Though placement of the snow remains in question, it seems that a band of 3-6″ snowfall is possible somewhere near and north of I-94. Closer to the Coulee Region, temperatures are expected to be slightly above freezing with rain and snow or all-rain looking likely. In fact, there may be just enough instability to support some thunder! As our low tracks through and to the east Monday, more periods of rain and snow are likely as winds begin to shift out of the north-northwest while remaining breezy. By Monday night, we’ll start to dry out with partly sunny skies in store Tuesday as temperatures rise into the upper 30s early next week. From Wednesday and beyond, temperatures do appear to cool down near average with lower confidence in our pattern late week as there are differences on a developing upper-level low south and west of Wisconsin. Depending on how this evolves, we may be looking at some snow showers Friday and into the start of next weekend.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.