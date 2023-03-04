SportScene 13 for Friday, March 3rd (Part 1)

By Philip Choroser
Published: Mar. 3, 2023
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Both college and prep hoops in action on Friday night.

UW-Eau Claire traveled to Chicago for the first round of the Division III NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

In prep basketball action, Eau Claire Memorial hosted Oshkosh West, Chippewa Falls made the trek north to Superior, Elk Mound faced off with Mauston, Colfax took on Fall Creek, Neillsville squared off with Durand-Arkansaw, Regis battled Whitehall, and McDonell played host to Rib Lake. Also, scores from may more games from across Western Wisconsin.

