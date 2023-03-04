SportScene 13 for Friday, March 3rd (Part 2)

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The WIAA boys state hockey tournament rolls on as Hudson battles Verona in division one semifinals action.

In the other semifinal game, University School of Milwaukee takes on Notre Dame for a spot in the finals.

Plus, Neillsville girls basketball looks to stay unbeaten and once again punch their ticket to the state tournament in tomorrow’s sectional final game.

Finally, a preview of the western Wisconsin slate of girls sectional finals basketball games set for tomorrow.

