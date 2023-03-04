SportScene 13 for Friday, March 3rd (Part 2)

By JD Danielson
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The WIAA boys state hockey tournament rolls on as Hudson battles Verona in division one semifinals action.

In the other semifinal game, University School of Milwaukee takes on Notre Dame for a spot in the finals.

Plus, Neillsville girls basketball looks to stay unbeaten and once again punch their ticket to the state tournament in tomorrow’s sectional final game.

Finally, a preview of the western Wisconsin slate of girls sectional finals basketball games set for tomorrow.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Active situation in Eau Claire County
One person hurt, one in custody after shooting in Eau Claire Co.
FAKE BILLS CIRCULATING CHIPPEWA COUNTY
Chippewa County Sheriff: Fake $100 bills circulating Chippewa County
Bill Ferrario appears in court for initial appearance on Jan. 4, 2023
Former Packer released from Marathon County Jail on cash bond
Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty of the murder of his wife and son. The judge orders...
Jury finds Alex Murdaugh guilty on all counts in double murder trial
The property listing on the website shows Connell’s Supper Club-Chippewa Falls listed at...
Connell’s Supper Club in Chippewa Falls and Fall Creek listed for sale

Latest News

SportScene 13 Friday PART 2
Whitehall tops Regis in the WIAA Boys Basketball Regional Semifinals
SportScene 13 for Friday, March 3rd (Part 1)
SportScene 13 Friday PART 1
SportScene 13 Friday PART 1
Eau Claire Memorial face Neenah in sectional semifinals girls basketball action
SportScene 13 for Thursday, March 2nd