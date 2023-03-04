United Way of Greater Chippewa Valley hosts digital resource fair

Community members gain access to affordable internet providers and technology training.
Community members gain access to affordable internet providers and technology training.(WEAU)
By Melanie Walleser
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Wis. (WEAU) - Over 4,000 homes in Eau Claire County have no internet access, according to United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley.

To try to help address this need, the group hosted a digital resource fair in Augusta Saturday morning. The goal of the event was to connect community members without internet to affordable service providers. Some families in need were given free laptops and digital experts at CVTC offered free technology training as well.

Amber Scharenbroch, United Way Community Impact Director, said the organization is trying to bridge the digital divide.

“If you are connected to the internet and you don’t have a device or the skills to use it, then it’s really not going to be that much use to you. And so, it’s really important to address the whole scope of what we call digital equity, and that’s internet devices, digital skills training and tech support, all together,” Scharenbroch said.

For a digital resources guide of the Chippewa Valley, click here.

