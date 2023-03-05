Body of Stevens Point man, 20, recovered in Wisconsin River

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The body of a 20-year-old Stevens Point man has been pulled from the Wisconsin River following a water search.

Investigators said around 3 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Stevens Point Police Department were dispatched to a home for a report of a missing person. The missing person was identified as Cole Peterson. Officers learned the last known contact with Peterson was sometime around 2 a.m. Saturday in the area of the 900 block of Main Street.

Officers, along with the assistance of the Stevens Point Fire Department began to check areas on the West side of town, where his cell phone last pinged at approximately 2:13 am. Officers deployed a drone in the area of the Wisconsin River and quickly observed a small portion of open water near the channel, west of Pfiffner Park. Two Officers were sent to that location along the east shoreline and observed one set of shoe impressions, walking to the area of open water, with no set of returning shoe impressions.

The Marathon County Alert Dive Team was requested for mutual aid and responded to the scene around 9 a.m. Sunday. The Stevens Point Fire Department deployed an air boat from Bukolt Park with members of the dive team and traveled down river to the area in question. After a short while, divers located a body and removed it from the Wisconsin River. The body was positively identified by a family member as Peterson.

At this time the Stevens Point Police Department does not suspect foul play, however, the investigation is ongoing.

The University of Wisconsin - Stevens Point said Peterson was from Chaseburg, Wisconsin, and was a junior studying natural resources. He also worked for the UWSP landscaping and grounds crew. Al Thompson, the Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs issued the following statement Sunday.

On behalf of the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, we are sincerely saddened by the loss of one of our students.

It’s never easy to lose a member of the Pointer family, and Cole’s loss will be felt deeply by many. He was a beloved member of the UWSP landscaping and grounds crew – an outstanding, reliable and trusted worker and a student leader.

Few words can adequately convey our deepest sympathy to Cole’s parents, family and friends. Please be mindful of the privacy of family and friends during this difficult time.

As we offer our comfort and support to them, UW-Stevens Point also has resources available to students and our university community affected by this unexpected loss.

