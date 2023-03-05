Community members jump into Half Moon Lake for the annual Polar Plunge

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Community members came out either ready for the beach or fully clothed before jumping into the icy waters at Half Moon Beach Sunday morning.

It was for the annual Polar Plunge, a statewide event that benefits Special Olympics Wisconsin. It brings in about $1Million to the organization, with Eau Claire raising more the $50,000 of that.

“Every year we just have so many people so grateful for this event and our athletes really love getting the support from the community. This is a great way to get Special Olympics name out there,” said Ashley Hansen. She is with Special Olympics Wisconsin working as their events coordinator.

Jumping into the still very frozen half moon lake requires some safety checks.

The event had an ambulance on standby along with the Eau Claire Fire Department.

“They are going to be in the water in dry suits making sure all out plungers are safe and get out safely,” said Hansen.

Our own Leeann Stapleton and Meteorologist Derrek Dalman helped kick off the event, as everyone jumped into the freezing cold waters.

“I have fun with it, and it’s for a great cause,” said Brendan Williams.

“It’s mind over matter and I tell myself just do it,” said Jill Noha.

According to the event’s website, the Polar Plunge is made possible by the funds raised from the Law Enforcement Torch Run.

Pepin County’s Sheriff Joel Wener is among the many that jumped in Half Moon Lake.

“And its just such a heartwarming experience to support the athletes,” said Sheriff Wener.

He is also involved with Special Olympics Wisconsin.

“I’ve been selected by the Special Olympics Wisconsin to participate in the final torch run at the World Games in Berlin, Germany,” said Sheriff Wener.

The Polar Plunge is also a way for Sheriff Wener to honor a loved one.

“I jumped today in memory of my aunt Theresa who passed away unfortunately but had down syndrome,” said Sheriff Wener.

The show of support is something organizers said they are thankful for.

“We have a lot of lifelong volunteers and it’s just an organization that once you see the good work we do you can not not feel good about it and not want to come back,” said Hansen.

The organization is always looking for volunteers.

