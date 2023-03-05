Memorial service remembers former UW Chancellor Rebecca Blank

The memorial service for Rebecca Blank was held at the First Congregational United Church of...
The memorial service for Rebecca Blank was held at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Madison, Wis.
By Vanessa Kjeldsen
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 8:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A memorial service to remember former UW Chancellor Rebecca Blank was held Saturday at the First Congregational United Church.

Describing her deanship at the University of Michigan, her public service with U.S. Department of Commerce and her tenure with U-W Madison, speakers from each stage of Blank’s life memorialized her impact.

“She was a tremendous public servant,” Mark Doms, the chief economist for the Congressional Budget Office, said.

He described Blank’s eager willingness to tackle one of the largest peace-time operations the U.S. government conducts; the U.S. Census.

“I lose sleep over this. My hair starts to fall out,” Doms said. “Becky thrived.”

Doms ended his tribute with “I miss her,” as he fought back tears at the podium.

Blank’s daughter, Emily Kuttner also spoke, sharing some of her favorite stories from her mother’s life.

She said Blank’s high school career aptitude test told her she would make a great secretary. 40 years later, Kuttner said Blank fulfilled that prophecy by becoming the acting secretary of the U.S. Department of Commerce.

Another event to remember Blank’s life will be held by UW-Madison this summer.

