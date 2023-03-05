Muskego school district apologizes after basketball game with racist messaging

Muskego High School
Muskego High School(WMTV)
By Camberyn Kelley and Michelle Baik
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MUSKEGO, Wis. (WMTV) -Muskego-Norway schools publicly apologized for the behavior at a basketball game Friday night.

In a social media post Sunday, the Muskego school district said administrators were disappointed and saddened to learn what happened. The post also said consequences for inappropriate actions will be prompt. Officials announced an active investigation with local police is underway.

“We sincerely apologize for all behaviors that occurred that evening which do not represent the values of Muskego High School or the Muskego-Norway community,” said Muskego officials on a social media post.

On Friday, Muskego High School hosted a competition against Beloit Memorial High School. Beloit athletes, parents and head coach showed NBC15 drawings of swastikas and the n-word in the locker room.

