SportScene 13 for Saturday, March 4th (Part 1)

By JD Danielson
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prep basketball playoffs roll on, and as boys teams square off in regional finals, girls squads look to punch their tickets to state in sectional finals.

Matchups for the girls include Colfax against Neillsville, Siren against McDonell, Blair-Taylor against Belmont, Menomonie against Lakeland, and West Salem against Somerset.

