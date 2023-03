EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The WIAA Boys Basketball Tournament enters the Regional Final stage. Matchups include Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau taking on Elk Mound, Spring Valley making the trek east to Fall Creek, Whitehall taking on Durand-Arkansaw, Unity taking on Cumberland, and Owen-Withee squaring off with McDonell.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.