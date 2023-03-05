Traveling exhibit highlighting Wisconsin LGBTQ+ history makers makes stop at UW-Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - “We Will Always Be Here” is more than just the title of a small traveling exhibit at UW-Eau Claire’s McIntyre Library. It is also the message from Wisconsin’s LGBTQ+ community around the state that left their mark in history.

“The stories featured in “We Will Always Be Here” include stories of people living their lives throughout the 20th century into the 21st century,” said Robin Miller. She is a librarian at the university’s library. “And who engaged in activism. Particularly in a fight for civil rights for LGBTQ people.”

The exhibit opened on February 24th, that was also the weekend of the university’s major annual drag show, Fire Ball.

“Students have let us know it was a wonderful addition to the Fire Ball. To be able to read about Wisconsin’s history makers who have been activists for LGBTQ rights,” said Miller.

The exhibit was created by the Wisconsin Historical Society and it covered many challenges and limitations the LGBTQ+ community faced. That includes stories ranging from overcoming bullying to demanding equal rights, like gay marriage.

Miller’s colleague at the library along with students who work in the school’s special archives unit also included in the exhibit the university’s contribution to the history of activism.

“It shows how activism has not only been something that’s happened around Wisconsin but also right here at this school and in this community,” said Miller.

She said “We Will Always Be Here” has a story for everyone in the community.

“So I certainly want to encourage people to zero in on the story that they identify with most but to also enjoy the whole arc of the exhibit,” said Miller.

The exhibit will be on campus until March 17th. It is located on the first floor of the McIntyre Library on UW-Eau Claire’s campus.

