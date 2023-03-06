$150,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Sparta

Powerball
Powerball(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Lottery says a winning Powerball ticket was sold in Sparta, Wis.

On Saturday, a $150,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at Kwik Trip, 1751 E. Wisconsin Street in Sparta, for the March 4 drawing, according to a media release from the Wisconsin Lottery.

The media release from the Wisconsin Lottery states, “The ticket matched four of five numbers and the Powerball. It also included the $1 Power Play turning a $50,000 winning ticket into $150,000 because the Power Play multiplier was 3X.”

The full media release from the Wisconsin lottery, including information about additional Wis. winners, is available HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At this time, police do not believe there was any foul play involved with the death.
Vernon County man found dead in river
A 4-year-old dog named King was found tied up outside a Burger King in Monee, Illinois,...
Officials hope to reunite dog found at Burger King, struggling owner
Muskego High School
Muskego school district apologizes after basketball game with racist messaging
Chippewa Falls community supports one of their own after cancer diagnosis.
Chippewa Falls community holds benefit for mom fighting cancer
Racist speech allegedly hurled at Beloit basketball team during playoffs

Latest News

Tony Granato will not return as Wisconsin men’s hockey coach
HUTCHINSON TECHNOLOGY
Hutchinson Technology Inc. expecting to layoff 237 employees
Dan Kelly and Janet Protasiewicz
Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates to meet in debate
Colfax High School
"Matilda" - Colfax High School Drama Club (3/06/23)