$150,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Sparta

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Lottery says a winning Powerball ticket was sold in Sparta, Wis.

On Saturday, a $150,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at Kwik Trip, 1751 E. Wisconsin Street in Sparta, for the March 4 drawing, according to a media release from the Wisconsin Lottery.

The media release from the Wisconsin Lottery states, “The ticket matched four of five numbers and the Powerball. It also included the $1 Power Play turning a $50,000 winning ticket into $150,000 because the Power Play multiplier was 3X.”

The full media release from the Wisconsin lottery, including information about additional Wis. winners, is available HERE.

