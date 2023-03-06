Accumulating wet snow tonight with more active winter weather later this week

After enjoying some sun and temperatures in the 40s for most places Sunday, a quick moving low pressure system will slide to our south tonight, bringing our latest round of wintry weather. Precipitation has been expanding eastward through Minnesota and Western Wisconsin, likely bringing most of our area a heavy, slushy accumulation of wet snow overnight. This may start initially as rain with temperatures running several degrees above freezing, but the air will cool as precipitation falls, leading to a transition over to snow within 30-60 minutes of starting. A few heavier bursts may occur tonight with some mid-level instability in the atmosphere. This may also lead to a few rumbles of thunder! Temperatures will drop down to around freezing, supporting the wet accumulations. Winter weather advisories are in effect for most of the area until at least early Monday morning.

Accumulating snow will lead to some slick roadways overnight into Monday (weau)

The snow will tend to taper off south of Eau Claire later at night, while snow showers continue into early Monday from the Chippewa Valley on north. Lingering areas of light snow and rain will still be around on Monday as temperatures rise back through at least the mid 30s, but little additional accumulation is expected. Most of that will come tonight, with much of the area expecting at least a few inches of slushy snow, with a few places perhaps getting up towards 5″. Plan on some extra time for the morning commute as roads may be rather slushy.

Most places can expect at least a few inches of slushy snow accumulation. (weau)

The low pressure system will be pulling away and into the Ohio Valley by later Monday, while a weak cold front arrives from the west. Lingering snow showers should mostly remain in northern areas into Monday afternoon, while even a few sunny breaks may develop elsewhere. The next large high pressure system will then be dropping through Central Canada and influencing our weather through Tuesday.

Low pressure exits into the Ohio Valley as next high drops out of Canada. (weau)

We can expect more tranquil weather to return for a day or two, with a partly sunny sky on Tuesday, followed by more clouds on Wednesday. Highs each of these days will be at least in the mid 30s. The weather then gets more active yet again later in the week as forecast models indicate a larger winter storm may organize in the Plains and again threaten the Upper Midwest with more accumulating snow. Timing varies, but as of this early time, it looks like chances will increase through the day Thursday and begin to taper off Friday. We will be watching this closely of course, giving you the latest details and information as things become more clear!

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.