Chippewa Co. Highway Department releases information regarding temporary seasonal weight restrictions

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Highway Department has released information regarding temporary seasonal weight restrictions on Chippewa County highways.

A media release from the Chippewa County Highway Department states, “In accordance with sec. 349.16, Wisconsin Statutes, a temporary gross weight limit of six tons on any one axle and ten tons on any tandem axle less than eight feet apart will be in effect beginning on Thursday, March 9, 2023, as soon as signs are erected, on all Chippewa County Trunk Highways east of STH 27 and all Chippewa County Trunk Highways north of STH 64. Temporary weight limits are typically in effect for approximately 6 weeks depending on weather and roadway conditions. "

According to the media release from the Chippewa County Highway Department, County Trunk Highways in these areas that will not be posted include:

CTH D Boyd to CTH X

CTH DD 135th Ave to 150th Ave

CTH SS Bloomer to New Auburn

CTH X

All Chippewa County Highways located within the limits of incorporated cities & villages.

According to the media release from the Chippewa County Highway Department, in addition to the above areas, the following County Trunk Highways will also be posted:

CTH J STH 29 to CTH K

CTH OO CTH P to CTH K

CTH TT CTH K to STH 27

CTH P Eau Claire County Line to CTH OO

CTH UN Eau Claire County Line to CTH P

CTH K CTH S to STH 27

CTH R STH 64 to STH 178

CTH XX Eau Claire County Line to CTH O

CTH MM CTH X to Clark County Line

CTH ZZ STH 64 to STH 178

CTH A Dunn County Line to CTH DD South

CTH DD STH 40 to CTH M

CTH C STH 40 to CTH Q

The full media release from the Chippewa County Highway Department is available HERE.

Additional information can be found by visiting the County’s website HERE.

