Chippewa Valley Cat Club sponsoring spay/neuter clinic for cats

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A spay/neuter clinic for cats is set to take place in Eau Claire.

According to a social post via the Chippewa Valley Cat Club Facebook Page, the spay/neuter clinic for cats in intended for low-income residents. The clinic is limited to 35 cats and there is a max of two cats per family. There is a minimum $20 donation or $15 for ear tipped cats, per cat. You are asked to contact CVCC if you are not able to provide that amount.

The cost of spay/neuter, rabies, and distemper vaccines are paid by the Chippewa Valley Cat Club, according to the social post via the Chippewa Valley Cat Club Facebook Page.

According to the social post via the Chippewa Valley Cat Club Facebook Page, the drop off time is scheduled for 7:30-9:00 a.m. on April 7, 2023, the day of surgery, at Purple Cat Vet, located at 1520 Westgate Road. You are asked to email cvcats@hotmail.com or call 715-379-2948 to sign up for the clinic or if you have questions regarding the clinic.

Additional information regarding Purple Cat’s procedures is available on Purple Cat Vet’s website HERE.

