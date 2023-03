COLFAX, Wis. (WEAU) - Colfax High School presents, “Matilda: The Musical March 17-19.

Show times are 7 p.m. March 17 and 18 and 2 p.m. March 19 at Martin Anderson Gymnasium at Colfax High School.

General seating is $5, kids 5 and under get in free.

Tickets may be purchased at the high school office.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.