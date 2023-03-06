CVTG presents, “Cry it Out”

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild presents, “Cry it Out”, a comedy/drama that looks at the joys and perils mothers face as they experience the absurdities of parenting and the true power of friendship.

With nothing in common except sleep deprivation and unreliable childcare, new moms bond in this ode to modern day motherhood in a comedy by Molly Smith Metzler (Shameless, Orange is the New Black).

Cooped up on maternity leave and eager for conversation, Jessie invites the funny and forthright Lina for coffee in their neighborhood backyards. They become fast friends, quickly bonding over their shared “new mom” experience and arousing the interest of a wealthy neighbor hoping for a similar connection. Cry It Out takes an honest and often funny look at being home with a new baby, the power of female friendship, the dilemma of going back to work, and the effect class has on parenthood in America.

“A funny story that weaves together very different but highly meaningful stories from three new mothers.” —USA Today

“Funny, compelling, deeply touching " —StageSceneLA

“Tender, revealing and incisive. … Cry it Out is consistently masterful in creating characters who feel real.” —WFPL Louisville

“A beautifully cathartic telling of three different women living very close to each other but with very different lives.” —The Orange Curtain Review

Cry It Out

7:30pm: March 9-11, 16-18

1:30pm: March 12 & 19

The Grand Theatre

Adults/Seniors $25 Students $12

Tickets: online or call 715-832-7529

