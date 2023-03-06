Drying out the next couple days as attention turns to an impactful storm system late this week

After a messy start to our Monday, things will begin to wind down this afternoon as low pressure pulls away to the east. With temperatures above freezing across much of Western Wisconsin, roads should be in much better shape, though spotty showers and/or pockets of drizzle can’t be ruled out under a mainly cloudy sky. Winds will stay breezy out of the north and northeast at 10-15 mph. Breaks in the clouds are expected tonight as a large high pressure system slowly traverses Southern Canada, while an upper-level ridge begins to build overhead. Overnight lows are forecast to bottom out in the mid-20s.

Low pressure exits into the Ohio Valley as next high drops out of Canada. (weau)

With high pressure in place to our north through mid-week, the weather will remain dry with clouds and sunshine as temperatures make a run at 40°. By Wednesday, however, clouds will take over locally with light snow developing to our west as a subtle upper-level disturbance tracks up from the southwest. A flurry can’t be ruled out, but the most recent forecast guidance keeps much of the snow confined to Minnesota. Occasional breezes are expected out of the east and southeast as afternoon highs reach into the mid and upper 30s. All eyes then turn to the Thursday/Friday time frame as models continue to indicate an impactful winter storm developing along the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles, before taking a track northeast through Chicago. There are still plenty of details to iron out, but confidence is increasing that the Upper Midwest will be in for accumulating snow. Timing is a big uncertainty right now, but guidance is leaning towards snow arriving sometime Thursday afternoon and overspreading Western Wisconsin at night. Snow now looks likely through at least part of the day on Friday before the storm begins to exit. We will watch this closely and update you accordingly, but for now, plan on there being impacts to travel. As the system moves through, winds will pick up and become breezy mid-late week with temperatures cooling into the lower 30s. Looking ahead to the weekend, we will start out with clouds and temperatures below normal, before snow chances return to the forecast Sunday.

