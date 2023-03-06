Eau Claire Co. shooting suspect appears in court

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A suspect in an Eau Claire County shooting appeared in court Monday.

A criminal complaint shows 62-year-old Dennis Whitwam of Eau Claire is facing charges of fire degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

According to the criminal complaint, a deputy reports on March 1, 2023 officers were called to 1195 Birchwood Lane in the Town of Union for a report that a woman had just been shot.

Wtnesses said Whitwam had been drinking heavily and was arguing with people he knew in the home. He then went into a bedroom, grabbed a gun and fired two rounds, hitting the woman, according to the criminal complaint. The criminal complaint says the woman was able to confirm she was shot and reported that Whitwam shot her.

According to the criminal complaint the witnesses confirmed that Whitwam was shooting at another person, however, missed and the woman ended up getting shot. The woman was taken to Mayo Hospital for treatment for her injuries suffered. She reported that Whitwam was intoxicated. The criminal complaint says a deputy also reported that Whitwam was “noticeably intoxicated.”

Whitwam was taken to the Eau Claire County Jail where he submitted to a PBT and the reported value was .17, according to the criminal complaint.

A $5,000 cash bond was set for Whitwam in court Monday.

