Funko plans to get rid of at least $30 million worth of products

Funko said it plans to remove all the unwanted products during the first half of this year.
Funko said it plans to remove all the unwanted products during the first half of this year.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It appears a popular brand of pop culture collectibles is struggling to sell off a product surplus.

Funko acknowledged the problem to investors this week on an earnings call.

The manufacturer known for its vinyl figurines and bobbleheads said its inventory is up 48% compared to a year ago.

Funko’s warehouse shelves are so full that the company admitted to renting storage containers to house the excess.

To deal with additional merchandise, the company said it will eliminate approximately $30 million to $60 million worth of it.

Funko said it plans to remove all the unwanted products during the first half of this year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At this time, police do not believe there was any foul play involved with the death.
Vernon County man found dead in river
Chippewa Falls community supports one of their own after cancer diagnosis.
Chippewa Falls community holds benefit for mom fighting cancer
Muskego High School
Muskego school district apologizes after basketball game with racist messaging
The National Park Service is sharing a few tips for staying safe around bears.
National Park Service says ‘never push a slower friend down’ when escaping a bear
Racist speech allegedly hurled at Beloit basketball team during playoffs

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump is already attacking his GOP rivals.
Trump, DeSantis give dueling messages for GOP
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks during a news conference in East Palestine, Ohio, Feb....
Norfolk Southern to pay millions for derailment: governor
Costly Care: Unexpected ER Bills
Debris is seen in the main entrance of Main Street Armory on Monday, March 6, 2023, in...
1 dead, 9 hurt in stampede at GloRilla concert in New York
The body of Nathan Millard, 42, was found early Monday.
Body of missing Georgia man found in Louisiana