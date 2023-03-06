Girl Scout troop sells cookies from CBD dispensary

By Colton Molesky
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A troop of Girl Scouts sold cookies throughout the afternoon Sunday at two Herbal Aspect locations in Madison, not just dishing out cookies but also getting an educational opportunity.

Troop 8608 sold cookies at University Avenue before heading over to the Winnebago St. location, offering cookies up to the customers of the cannabis dispensary. Parent and co-leader of the troop, LaToya McMurray, says it is a chance for the all-African-American troop to learn business acumen from an African-American business owner.

“We are here to show support for a black-owned business; we’re a black troop, so to combine that is a blessing,” said McMurray.

She says it is the second year the troop has gone to the shops to sell cookies. Co-founder Alan Robinson says it is a chance to connect with the community and give Girl Scouts an opportunity to sell to a fresh clientele base. Robinson says he is also opening up his locations to offer some education.

“If they’re (CBD items) going to be in the home, people need to be safe and responsible with them, so one of the things we’re going to teach them is how to identify what might be a cannabis product in the future or what safe medically guided consumption might look like for minors,” said Robinson.

He hopes to help inform the good and the bad of the industry and the right way CBD products can be used. Robinson believes it is healthy to have open conversations about CBD, not treating them as “prohibition items.”

