Girl Scouts in the Chippewa Valley learn about vehicles

There were around 30 Girl Scouts at the event.
By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 8:18 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - From changing a tire to checking oil levels, Girl Scouts in the Chippewa Valley spent their Sunday evening learning about vehicles.

Through an event at the Chippewa Valley Technical College’s Transportation Education Center, CVTC staff also showed the Girl Scouts how to check the battery and change the oil in a vehicle.

Margie Stewart, the automotive instructor at CVTC said she hopes the girls not only learned what goes on in a car but saw there is a place for women in the automotive industry.

“They get a chance to see someone like myself, but not only that, we have four other girls that are actually in the automotive industry, in the diesel industry, helping these girls tonight,” Stewart said. “So, it gives you the chance to see that there are females in this industry.”

There were around thirty Girl Scouts at the event working to get a car care badge.

