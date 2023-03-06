The Green Bay Packers are coming to town to support victims of sexual assault

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Try to keep your (cheese) head on straight because some Green Bay Packers will be coming to town to raise funds to support victims of sexual assault.

On Tuesday, April 11 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. the Bolton Refuge House will be hosting a Packers Tailgate Tour at the Lismore Hotel in Eau Claire. Current and alumni players including, Aaron Jones, Elgton Jenkins, Romeo Doubs, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Eddie Lacy, and Davon House will be there. Proceeds from the event will go towards supporting sexual assault victims.

“We actually have quite a bit of a deficit, just due to grants being cut and that sort of thing, so all of those funds are going to be going towards our emergency sheltering services, which is where we have almost a $100,000 deficit,” Administrative Assistant, Cassie Pearson, said.

The tailgate event will host an auction with Packer’s autographed memorabilia, including a 2019 and 2022 signed football, drinks and snacks will be available for guests, and a photobooth and caricatures will be offered on site. VIP tickets are sold out, but you can click here to purchase general admission tickets.

