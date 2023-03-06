Hutchinson Technology Inc. expecting to layoff 237 employees

HUTCHINSON TECHNOLOGY(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Hutchinson Technology Incorporated is expecting to layoff 237 employees at its facility located at 2435 Alpine Road, Eau Claire, Wis.

That is according to a warn notice from HTI.

The company estimates the layoffs to begin on May 5, 2023, according to the warn notice from HTI.

The warn notice from HTI states, “HTI currently has approximately 425 employees at this location. We expect the workforce reduction will result in the permanent layoff of 237 employees. The affected employees have also been provided with notice. The company estimates the layoffs to begin on May 5, 2023. No bumping rights exist, and the affected employees are not represented by a union. The action planned is permanent.”

