Mom hiking with son’s Boy Scout troop dies after tree falls on her

Authorities say the ground was saturated and muddy, so it wouldn't have taken much wind to topple the tree. (KPIX via CNN)
By KPIX Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CUPERTINO, Calif. (KPIX) - Family and friends are distraught after a California mother was crushed by a falling tree while hiking on a popular trail with her son’s Boy Scout troop.

The Santa Clara County Fire Department says it received the first 911 call just after 10 a.m. Sunday. A group, including a mother and her son, who is a senior in high school, had been hiking at Rancho San Antonio Park on what is commonly called the PG&E trail because of the power lines that run above it.

One witness said the group consisted of three adults and four boys from a Sunnyvale Boy Scout troop. They were about three-and-a-half miles into the park when the tree fell on the victim.

Surya, the father of a Boy Scout, was about 40 to 50 feet away when the incident happened. He and several others, including the woman’s son, ran over to help, but the tree was too large and heavy.

“We were trying to think on our toes real quick and trying to see if we could lift the log that was on her body… a little bit, so she could breathe,” he said.

Firefighters arrived and got the victim out from under the tree. They performed some lifesaving measures but were unsuccessful, and the mother died.

Rashmi Shiva, the mother of a Boy Scout in another troop, was also out for a hike Sunday.

“It is sad because we could have gone on that trail also. It is very unfortunate someone lost their mom. [This] morning, we all started together,” Shiva said.

David Chew, who has hiked the area for years, says he has rarely seen fallen trees.

“It just blows my mind that something like that would happen,” he said.

Authorities say the ground in the park was saturated and muddy Sunday morning, as it had been raining off and on. In those conditions, they say it doesn’t take much wind to topple the trees. They reminded hikers to be careful.

The victim’s name has not been released by authorities, but a neighbor says the family lives in San Jose.

The Boy Scouts of America released a statement saying it was saddened to confirm the death. It added that all the Scouts were safe.

