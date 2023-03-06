Sheboygan Falls woman accused of killing young son gets new plea hearing

Natalia Hitchcock in Sheboygan County Court on April 5, 2022(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A Sheboygan Falls woman accused of killing her son and trying to kill her other son will have a chance to change her plea next month.

Prosecutors say Natalia Hitchcock, 42, strangled her 8-year-old son and tried to drown her 11-year-old son in March last year. In November she pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect -- Wisconsin’s insanity plea -- to charges of first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

Lawyers on both sides have had a month to review the defense’s competency evaluation. According to online court records, the court suggested giving the parties 30 more days to discuss the plea and the State agreed with that timeline.

Hitchcock remains in custody on $1 million cash bond.

According to the criminal complaint, Hitchcock told police “someone was controlling her mind and she had been poisoned.” She also said she was afraid people from “the dark web” were going to take the boys and she was trying to protect them from abuse.

Her husband told police he was concerned about his wife’s mental state. Her mother lived in Russia, and news coverage of the war with Ukraine “amped up Hitchcock more than ever.”

