Vernon County man found dead in river

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WEAU) - Sunday morning first responders in Stevens Point found the body of a 20-year-old from Chaseburg, Wis. in the Wisconsin River.

According to the Stevens Point Police Department, Cole Peterson was reported missing Saturday afternoon. While looking for him, officers saw shoe prints heading into the river. Divers found Peterson, and pulled him from the water.

At this time, police do not believe there was any foul play involved with his death.

Peterson was a junior studying natural resources at UW-Stevens Point. The university released the following statement:

On behalf of the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, we are sincerely saddened by the loss of one of our students. Cole Peterson of Chaseburg, Wis., was a junior studying natural resources. It’s never easy to lose a member of the Pointer family, and Cole’s loss will be felt deeply by many. He was a beloved member of the UWSP landscaping and grounds crew – an outstanding, reliable and trusted worker and a student leader. Few words can adequately convey our deepest sympathy to Cole’s parents, family and friends. Please be mindful of the privacy of family and friends during this difficult time. As we offer our comfort and support to them, UW-Stevens Point also has resources available to students and our university community affected by this unexpected loss.

