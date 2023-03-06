Vernon County man found dead in river
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WEAU) - Sunday morning first responders in Stevens Point found the body of a 20-year-old from Chaseburg, Wis. in the Wisconsin River.
According to the Stevens Point Police Department, Cole Peterson was reported missing Saturday afternoon. While looking for him, officers saw shoe prints heading into the river. Divers found Peterson, and pulled him from the water.
At this time, police do not believe there was any foul play involved with his death.
Peterson was a junior studying natural resources at UW-Stevens Point. The university released the following statement:
