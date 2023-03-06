Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates to meet in debate

Dan Kelly and Janet Protasiewicz
Dan Kelly and Janet Protasiewicz(WSAW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates Janet Protasiewicz and Dan Kelly have agreed to meet in at least one debate ahead of the April 4 election.

The candidates’ campaigns announced Monday that they will meet in a televised debate sponsored by the State Bar of Wisconsin, WISC-TV and WisPolitics.com on March 21.

Protasiewicz’s campaign said she also has agreed to appear at a candidate forum hosted by groups All Voting is Local, Campus Vote Project and VoteRiders on March 28.

Kelly’s campaign didn’t immediately respond to an email inquiring about whether he would attend that forum.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At this time, police do not believe there was any foul play involved with the death.
Vernon County man found dead in river
A 4-year-old dog named King was found tied up outside a Burger King in Monee, Illinois,...
Officials hope to reunite dog found at Burger King, struggling owner
Muskego High School
Muskego school district apologizes after basketball game with racist messaging
Chippewa Falls community supports one of their own after cancer diagnosis.
Chippewa Falls community holds benefit for mom fighting cancer
Racist speech allegedly hurled at Beloit basketball team during playoffs

Latest News

Powerball
$150,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Sparta
Tony Granato will not return as Wisconsin men’s hockey coach
HUTCHINSON TECHNOLOGY
Hutchinson Technology Inc. expecting to layoff 237 employees
Colfax High School
"Matilda" - Colfax High School Drama Club (3/06/23)