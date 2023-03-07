Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District informed of swatting calls

Dear Families and Staff,

First, let me dispel the rumor that an active shooter is on one of the campuses of Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District.

Secondly, we have received word from Chippewa Falls Police Department of several prank calls (swatting) to 911, with one of those being a direct threat to CFAUSD. This type of behavior is highly inappropriate, dangerous, and can cause significant harm and trauma to the individuals involved, including students, families, school staff, and law enforcement.

Prank phone calls that involve fake emergencies, such as active shooter incidents, are a form of "swatting," which involves making a false report to law enforcement with the intention of getting a SWAT team or other law enforcement response to the location of the false report. Swatting is illegal and can result in serious consequences, including criminal charges and significant fines.

It's important to remember that active shooter incidents and other emergencies in school settings are real and have the potential to cause harm and even death. Prank phone calls about such incidents trivialize the seriousness of the issue and divert resources away from real emergencies.

If you or someone you know is considering making a prank phone call about an active shooter or other emergency in a school setting, I urge you to reconsider and find a more appropriate and safe form of entertainment or humor. The District will certainly help authorities locate the perpetrator and penalize to the greatest extent possible.

Thank you for your attention to this matter.

Kind regards,

Jeff Holmes