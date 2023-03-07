Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District informed of swatting calls

CFAUSD
CFAUSD(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District has learned from Chippewa Falls Police Department of several prank calls, or swatting, to 911, with one of those being a direct threat to CFAUSD.

Superintendent Jeff Holmes released a statement to families and staff.

