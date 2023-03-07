CHIPPEWA FALLS Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Community Chorus is celebrating 45 years of making music. The upcoming concert, “Raise Your Voice-A Celebration of the Musical Theatre Chorus” is Sunday, March 12 at 2 p.m. at the Heyde Center for the Arts in Chippewa Falls.

News Release:

Celebrating 45 years of making music right here in our own backyard, the Chippewa Valley Community Chorus (CVCC) is excited to announce its annual concert, “Raise Your Voice - A Celebration of the Musical Theatre Chorus”, to be held at 2 PM in the Heyde Center for the Arts Auditorium on Sunday March 12, 2023. The concert will feature songs from many of your favorite shows, including Fiddler on the Roof, Phantom of the Opera, Wicked, Beauty and the Beast, Les Miserables, and more. The concert will feature vocal and instrumental soloists from throughout the Chippewa Valley. Tickets are $10 for adults, $6 for seniors, and free for those under age 18. They will be available for purchase through the Heyde Center at www.cvca.net. 2023 marks CVCC’s 45th season of singing together and being the Chippewa Valley’s community choir. Members of the chorus come from all over the Chippewa Valley to participate and span all levels of singing experience. Friendships and traditions have been built in the choir that have lasted for many years. Friends come to sing with friends. Husbands come to sing with their wives. Mothers come to sing with their sons. Daughters come to sing with their fathers. People come to CVCC to be part of something bigger than themselves. It is this sense of community that comes first and foremost for CVCC and what we are celebrating with our first in person concert since the start of the pandemic in 2020. This concert is also the inaugural concert for CVCC’s new Artistic Director / Principal Conductor - Nate Plummer. Nate Plummer is an internationally known voice teacher and theatrical director. His coaching clients appear on regional, national tour, and Broadway stages as well as in TV / film and national commercials. A native of Chippewa Falls (Chi Hi ‘09) he holds a BA in Theatre Arts / Theatre for Youth from UW Eau Claire as well as a Master’s Certification in Vocal Pedagogy from New York Vocal Coaching. Nate is a frequent guest on numerous podcasts, serves as a clinician and adjudicator for several organizations around the country, and continues to actively direct theatrical productions around the Midwest.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.