Dove Healthcare debuts virtual learning lab

VIRTUAL LEARNING LAB
VIRTUAL LEARNING LAB(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff and Jeff Ralph
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Dove Healthcare Community Foundation opened a new virtual learning lab.

The Healthcare Workforce Training Institute Lab is opening thanks in part to a donation of $17,000 from the Royal Credit Union Foundation. This new lab will help make health care training more accessible for students across the state. The Institute will start out using the Lab for a class that advances nursing home CNA’s to medication aides.

The class will be available for the first time in Wis. as a hybrid format.

“Not just videos, it’s actually being able to allow the students to be at home or at work, but then they can actually touch things in our classroom online and work together as a team,” Paula Gibson, Director of Healthcare Workforce Training Institute, said. Gibson says Dove Healthcare is one of only two providers of assisted living training in the state, and some students have to travel hours multiple times to take the classes.

This lab will cut back the time and the money these students will have to spend to become certified.

