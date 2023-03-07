Dry and seasonable the next few days before snow returns late this week

Clouds may try to clear out just a bit tonight as drier air filters in from the west, but overall it should remain mostly cloudy. Temperatures will gradually drop down below freezing and into the 20′s, so some slick spots may develop on those wet surfaces from earlier melting. Tuesday will be more pleasant as some sunshine will be returning, along with highs back up around 40. A large high pressure system will be in control, centered well to our north in Canada. Clouds look to return as we get into Tuesday night and Wednesday, out ahead of the next disturbance pushing across the Plains.

A large Canadian high pressure system will be in control the next few days. (weau)

The dry weather will continue, but snow showers will gradually slide eastward into Minnesota by late Wednesday. For us, it will remain mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s. The next storm system will be taking shape as energy emerges from the Rockies into the Plains. A trough will extend northward from the low, pushing snow into the Upper Midwest and eventually reaching Western Wisconsin by late Thursday. There remains plenty of uncertainty with the details on how this storm will track and ultimately how much snow we can expect, but there does appear to be reasonable agreement that our best chances for accumulating snow will come Thursday night into Friday morning. The storm will track to our south on Friday, eventually pulling away and leading to improving conditions. If you have travel plans or concerns during this time, make sure to check back with us for forecast updates over the next few days as impacts are expected. Temperatures look to remain near freezing during this event, so it will likely be another heavy wet snow. The start of the weekend looks dry with partial sunshine on Saturday, but another weak system may push more snow showers into the area by Sunday with slightly below average temperatures.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.