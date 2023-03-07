ECASD finalizing Montessori Charter School contract

By Alex Loroff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The president of the Eau Claire Area School Board says rumors the district is considering closing Montessori Charter School are false.

Dr. Tim Nordin says Montessori will continue to be a valued part of ECASD schools.

He says Montessori’s charter will be renewed, and the district will continue to plan for its long-term success.

During its meeting Monday night, the school board discussed possible ways to diversify the school, and to broaden it to more students.

“The last time Montessori was renewed, four of our board members weren’t even on the board, and only one of the other three had actually served for longer than one year at that point,” Nordin said. “So there’s a lot of education that we’ve had to do for ourselves and for the rest of the board members in order to figure out what is our role in this, what are the things that we can and can’t do, and how do we address some of our issues, and how do we work together with the Montessori school to make sure that we keep moving forward as a district.”

During Monday’s meeting, the school board finalized the wording of the new contract with Montessori Charter School.

The board is expected to vote on that contract at its next meeting on March 27.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At this time, police do not believe there was any foul play involved with the death.
Vernon County man found dead in river
A 4-year-old dog named King was found tied up outside a Burger King in Monee, Illinois,...
Officials hope to reunite dog found at Burger King, struggling owner
Muskego High School
Muskego school district apologizes after basketball game with racist messaging
Emergency officials were called to respond to the area of Twin Oaks Mobile Home Park around...
Newborn found dead in field despite Safe Haven law, Wisconsin police say
Dennis Whitwam in court
Eau Claire Co. shooting suspect appears in court

Latest News

Colfax girls win their sectional over Neillsville .
SportScene 13 for March 6, 2023
SportScene 13 Monday
SportScene 13 Monday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
As the snow starts to melt, agencies in Wisconsin are reminding the community of the trouble...
Flood Safety Awareness Week