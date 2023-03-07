ECASD finalizing Montessori Charter School contract

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The president of the Eau Claire Area School Board says rumors the district is considering closing Montessori Charter School are false.

Dr. Tim Nordin says Montessori will continue to be a valued part of ECASD schools.

He says Montessori’s charter will be renewed, and the district will continue to plan for its long-term success.

During its meeting Monday night, the school board discussed possible ways to diversify the school, and to broaden it to more students.

“The last time Montessori was renewed, four of our board members weren’t even on the board, and only one of the other three had actually served for longer than one year at that point,” Nordin said. “So there’s a lot of education that we’ve had to do for ourselves and for the rest of the board members in order to figure out what is our role in this, what are the things that we can and can’t do, and how do we address some of our issues, and how do we work together with the Montessori school to make sure that we keep moving forward as a district.”

During Monday’s meeting, the school board finalized the wording of the new contract with Montessori Charter School.

The board is expected to vote on that contract at its next meeting on March 27.

