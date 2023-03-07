Flood Safety Awareness Week kicks off

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -While flooding can happen any time of year, Eau Claire County Emergency Management says it happens most in the springtime.

With that season just around the corner, it’s Flood Safety Awareness Week in Wisconsin.

Eau Claire County’s Emergency Management Program Assistant Valerie Desio said many people think it’s a problem mostly near rivers or lakes, but flooding can also happen in cities with water leaking in basements.

She said now is the time to take some steps to protect your home.

“Now is a good time, as the snow is starting to decrease, to get that snow away from your house, away from the foundation at least three to five feet,” Desio said. “When it melts, then it’s not going to leak into your foundation and probably cause basement flooding.”

Desio said while we have seen above average snowfall, thanks to an early winter, the frost level isn’t as deep as usual. That means the ground will be able to absorb the water quicker as the snow melts away.

