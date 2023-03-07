EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Lower Chippewa River Alliance is offering an educational outreach program called “Getting to Know Your River: Mile by Mile: Touring the Chippewa River from the Flambeau to the Mississippi.”

The Wednesday’s on the River will be presented by Professor Emeritus Dr. Sean Hartnett, Geographer and founding director of the Confluence Center for Chippewa River Studies at UW-Eau Claire and chair of the Lower Chippewa River Alliance.

The series includes monthly river journeys featuring maps, photographs, drone video and a bit of river history.

March 8-River miles 59 to 54, Eau Claire-City of Rivers, the Chippewa and Eau Claire from the dam to Interstate 94

April 12-River miles 54 to 43, heading downriver, Eau Claire to Caryville Landing

May 10-River miles 43-29, Caryville Landing to Tyrone Big Bends and side channels.

Series runs from 6:15-7:30 p.m. on the 3rd flood Riverview Room at the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.