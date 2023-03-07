Manure hauler makes first court appearance for Kewaunee County water pollution

Wisconsin Department of Justice
Wisconsin Department of Justice(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KEWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The owner of a manure hauling company accused of polluting the water near a Kewaunee County dairy farm made his first appearance in court Tuesday.

Gregory Stodola and his company, Stodola Ag. Transport, are charged with three misdemeanor counts of pollution.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice says Stodola created a report for the Department of Natural Resources that under-reported the amount of manure by more than 1.9 million gallons.

As we first alerted you last month, the DOJ dropped charges against another company, Wakker Dairy Farms, for conspiring to submit a false report to the DNR.

Wakker Dairy Farms hired Stodola to spread excess manure onto its other properties. Officials said that led to E. coli contamination of waterways which lead to Lake Michigan.

Each charge of Pollution by Willful Water Discharge against Stodola carries no more than 30 days in jail and a $500 fine.

