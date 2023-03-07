Meadowview Elementary First Grade teacher honored with Golden Apple award

"Truly an extraordinary teacher and person, she's they type of teacher in the classroom every single student in the classroom knows that they are valued, every single student knows that they are cared for."(WEAU)
By Bob Gallaher
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:10 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For the past month, WEAU and the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation have recognized 21 educators and staff members throughout the Eau Claire Area School District with the Golden Apple awards. Our 22nd and final visit takes us to Meadowview Elementary school.

“Makes maple syrup and loves to wear sparkles! Who is it? Congratulations Mrs. Staniszewski, you are Meadowview’s 2022-2023 Golden Apple award winner!”

What an amazing scene at Meadowview Elementary! At an all-school assembly, they played a game, “Guess the Teacher” and the kids, well, after several clues, they all knew it was Mrs. Staniszewski! Now in her 30th year teaching first grade, Kelly was honored for her dedication to her students and she was thrilled to see her family and friends how up for her special day. Mrs. Staniszewski says working with 6-yearolds every day is very rewarding.

“First grade is absolutely magical. They’re full of life, they’re full of energy, they love to learn and they love each other. So they come in full of energy and ready to go and all day long we forge forward together,” says Kelly Staniszewski. “I work with the most incredible first grade team, we hold each other up, we hold each other accountable, we drive each other forward and just the entire staff is that way.”

“Truly an extraordinary teacher and person, she’s they type of teacher in the classroom every single student in the classroom knows that they are valued, every single student knows that they are cared for,” explains Kit Schiefelbein, Meadowview Elementary principal. And she’s going to do every thing she can to move every single kid as far forward in their learning as possible each and every day. But the thing really stands out and is remarkable about Kelly is the person that she is, she is very positive in every venue that you find her, she’s a problem-solver, she’s always trying to build people up.”

Mrs. Staniszewski and Meadowview Elementary School will each receive $500 from the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation. Kelly will also receive a golden apple crystal at the awards banquet on April 13th.

