Preparations underway for the 125th Northern Wisconsin State Fair

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - In just more than four months, the Northern Wisconsin State Fair is back for the 125th time. This year, part of the grounds will look different.

“We will be unveiling the new barn that we have for our agriculture community,” Rusty Volk, the executive director of the Northern Wisconsin State Fair said. “So, currently we’re putting up five structures and we have our barn replacement project that’s going to be completed by the fair time.”

Volk said this project has been in the work for quite a few years.

“When you have 130-year-old barns, it’s very hard to put any money into them to repair them,” Volk said. “Not only that, they didn’t meet our needs. We needed some larger structures and some safer structures,” Volk said. “So, this barn project has really been a long-term vision of not only the Fair Association, the Fair Board, but the agriculture people.”

Construction is expected to be finished in June. Polk said he’s excited for community members to see the finished product.

“I think the most exciting thing that Rusty and our staff is really looking forward to is to have people come into the coliseum and to witness what agriculture is all about,” Volk said. “Why are these youth showing their cattle? Why did they spend so much time, and why is it important?”

The Northern Wisconsin State Fair is July 12-16. Tickets for the event can be found here.

